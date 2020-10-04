15-year-old Aurora girl missing nearly 48 hours

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora police are calling on the public for help locating a missing teenager.

Kerlin Palacio-Chiguichon, 15, hasn’t been seen in nearly 48 hours. Police believe she may have run away but are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance. Kerlin does not have a history of running away.

The Aurora Police Department posted to social media late Sunday morning asking for help.

#MISSING-Kerlin Palacio-Chiguichon 15yoa H/F, she was last at 1995 Del Mar Parkway on 10/02/2020 at around 7:00p.m. It is believed that she possibly ran away; however she has never done this before. If seen or if you have info about her whereabouts call APD at 303.627.3100. pic.twitter.com/T5wGvBWfLE — Aurora Police Dept.🧟‍♀️🧛🏻‍♂️🦇 (@AuroraPD) October 4, 2020

