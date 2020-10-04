Advertisement

15-year-old Aurora girl missing nearly 48 hours

Kerlin Palacio-Chiguichon, 15, was last seen Oct. 2, 2020.
Kerlin Palacio-Chiguichon, 15, was last seen Oct. 2, 2020.(Aurora Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora police are calling on the public for help locating a missing teenager.

Kerlin Palacio-Chiguichon, 15, hasn’t been seen in nearly 48 hours. Police believe she may have run away but are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance. Kerlin does not have a history of running away.

The Aurora Police Department posted to social media late Sunday morning asking for help.

