1 killed in suspected DUI crash near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 33-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a suspected drunk-driving crash on the interstate.

According to State Patrol, the driver was headed southbound on I-25 when he ran off the roadway near the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit (122). His vehicle went airborne and crashed into an overpass; our reporter who was at the scene says based on the damage to the top of the vehicle, it appears to have hit the underside of the concrete structure. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He died at the scene.

No one else was inside the car at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Troopers believe the driver had been drinking and driving. The crash remains under investigation.

The deceased has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.