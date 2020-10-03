Advertisement

Woman reportedly hit and killed by car during disturbance

(KY3)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the roadway following a reported disturbance Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Delta Drive just after 10 p.m.

“Callers reported that a pedestrian was also struck by a vehicle involved in the disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased adult female within the roadway,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

A man was also found at the scene with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time regarding the incident. Police say it remains under investigation. We will update this article as we learn more.

