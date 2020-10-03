Two Widefield football games impacted after positive COVID-19 tests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The start of the high school football season will be delayed a bit longer for Widefield High School players after two positive cases of COVID-19 at the school prompted officials to postpone their season opener.

The Gladiators will no longer host the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies on Oct. 9 as scheduled, instead delaying their game to Nov. 20. Widefield will also cancel their league-opening Oct. 15 game against Thornton. More than 130 people have been quarantined at Widefield School District 3, a spokesperson confirmed to KKTV 11 News on Friday.

The impacted schedule means Widefield only has five games currently on the 2020 calendar. The COVID-19 pandemic initially pushed high school football to spring of 2021, before CHSAA allowed schools to play in either the fall or spring. Teams must play at least four regular-season games to be eligible for the postseason.

The Gladiators will open their season Oct. 23 against Liberty.

