Two Widefield football games impacted after positive COVID-19 tests

Season opener vs Mesa Ridge delayed
Two Widefield football games impacted after positive COVID-19 tests at high school
Two Widefield football games impacted after positive COVID-19 tests at high school(KKTV)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:24 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The start of the high school football season will be delayed a bit longer for Widefield High School players after two positive cases of COVID-19 at the school prompted officials to postpone their season opener.

The Gladiators will no longer host the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies on Oct. 9 as scheduled, instead delaying their game to Nov. 20. Widefield will also cancel their league-opening Oct. 15 game against Thornton. More than 130 people have been quarantined at Widefield School District 3, a spokesperson confirmed to KKTV 11 News on Friday.

The impacted schedule means Widefield only has five games currently on the 2020 calendar. The COVID-19 pandemic initially pushed high school football to spring of 2021, before CHSAA allowed schools to play in either the fall or spring. Teams must play at least four regular-season games to be eligible for the postseason.

The Gladiators will open their season Oct. 23 against Liberty.

