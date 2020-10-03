Advertisement

Elderly couple reported missing later found shot near Santa Fe Trail

Lee and Stella Vigil
Lee and Stella Vigil(Vigil family via CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing couple ended early Saturday morning with the discovery of their bodies near the Santa Fe Trail.

Lee and Stella Vigil, both in their 70s, were reported missing around 8:30 Friday night after they didn’t return from a hike in the area of the Edmundson trailhead on Woodmen Road, which is just west of the interstate.

Officers, along with family members went to the trailhead, and found the Vigils' car. El Paso County Search and Rescue was called to the scene, and the missing couple was found just after midnight along Fountain Creek just off the trail. They had both been shot.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section-Homicide and Assault units have taken over the investigation. We will update this story as more information is released.

