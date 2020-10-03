Elderly couple reported missing later found shot near Santa Fe Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing couple ended early Saturday morning with the discovery of their bodies near the Santa Fe Trail.

Lee and Stella Vigil, both in their 70s, were reported missing around 8:30 Friday night after they didn’t return from a hike in the area of the Edmundson trailhead on Woodmen Road, which is just west of the interstate.

Missing couple: Lee and Stella Vigil, in their 70’s. Last believed to be on a hike from Woodmen Rd along the Santa Fe trail to USAFA. Lee is 5’1”, medium build, short gray/black hair and a mustache. Stella is 4’9”, medium build and short gray hair. If seen, please call 444-7000 pic.twitter.com/daDU48Uhs3 — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 3, 2020

Officers, along with family members went to the trailhead, and found the Vigils' car. El Paso County Search and Rescue was called to the scene, and the missing couple was found just after midnight along Fountain Creek just off the trail. They had both been shot.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section-Homicide and Assault units have taken over the investigation. We will update this story as more information is released.

