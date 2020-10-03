Advertisement

Ground breaks on Arkansas Valley Conduit

Construction helmets sit on top of shovels and the groundbreaking.
Construction helmets sit on top of shovels and the groundbreaking.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of families will have clean drinking water thanks to a pipeline that broke ground on Saturday.

The project, The Arkansas Valley Conduit, is decades in the making. Back in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed an act which authorized construction on the project, but it didn’t happen because of lack of funding. Now, communities can breathe a sigh of relief that the decades-long wait is almost over.

Senators Cory Gardener and Michael Bennet joined the Bureau of Reclamation and the Water Conservancy District to mark the beginning of construction.

“And it’s not just the drinking water that will end up ultimately being received, but if this project cost $610 million as some estimates show, the US Chamber of Commerce says that for every $1 million spent on infrastructure projects, it creates six to seven jobs. This could create up to 4,000 jobs throughout southeastern Colorado,” Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) said. “This is an infrastructure project, this is a jobs project, and of course this is clean water for so many communities, 40 communities up and down the Arkansas River.”

“We have an important decision to make in this country, and that’s if we’re going to have a rural America or not,” Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said. “And you can’t have a rural America without having rural hospitals, you can’t have a rural America without schools, you can’t have rural America if you don’t have clean water or agriculture and that’s what this project is all about. And it makes possible that rural America can thrive and not just survive.”

The pipelines will span 260 miles and deliver water to communities in Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, and Pueblo counties, which is about 50,000 people. These areas currently depend on groundwater, that in some cases can be contaminated by things like radium and uranium from environmental factors which can be expensive to remedy. When its done, the project will bring as much as 7,500 acre-feet of water to those communities from the Pueblo Reservoir.

The project was a collaborative effort, even between political parties, to get something much needed to families in Colorado.

“This project is so important to southern Colorado. What it shows is what happens when you bring partnerships together,” Brenda Burman, the commissioner at the United States Bureau of Reclamation said. “Because what you have is my agency, the Bureau of Reclamation, our engineering expertise, our ability to get projects planned and on the ground, you have the state of Colorado coming together with funding in a package, you have the local Conservancy District making sure that this happens and fighting for it everyday, and you have all the local communities that will benefit from bringing fresh, clean drinking water to rural America.”

The project is expected to take at least 15 years to complete.

It will cost over 500 million dollars which will be funded by federal and state dollars.

