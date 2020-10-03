Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Official: Next 48 hours ‘critical’ for Trump in virus fight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Politics

GOP seeks to pause Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

Politics

At least 8 who attended Supreme Court nomination ceremony have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS News
The ceremony may have been a “super-spreader” event.

Politics

The health status of those in President Trump’s orbit

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By CBS News
The following is a running list of the people in the president’s orbit who have had recent contact with him or who meet regularly with him and have been tested -– or are undergoing testing –- for COVID-19 infection:

Politics

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Latest News

Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week leading up to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:49 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Politics

You can watch El Paso County test their vote counting machines today

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT
|
By Melissa Henry
You can observe thousands of ballots being tabulated as a test to ensure an accurate count on Election Day.

State

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM MDT
|
By Gray DC
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said he continues to talk with officials about their needs in Colorado for the SuperTanker during the wildfire season.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM MDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:15 AM MDT
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off for the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night.