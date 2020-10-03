1 found dead following house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was discovered by Pueblo firefighters while battling a house fire on the city’s west side Friday night.

Crews responded to the 2600 block of West 11th Street around 10:15 p.m., where they discovered the home in question engulfed in flames.

“When firefighters were able to gain entry, they found a deceased male,” said Pueblo Police Capt. Tom Rummel.

The home has no current occupants, but Rummel said neighbors informed authorities that the house is sometimes used by transients.

Initially, the death was treated as suspicious, but after spending several hours at the scene, investigators have found no evidence of foul play and believe the fire was an accident. The identity of the deceased has not been released at the time of this writing.

