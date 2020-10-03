1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 27-year-old is now in police custody following a five-hour standoff Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of East Orman Avenue near Jones Avenue on reports of a domestic violence situation with weapons involved.

A police captain tells 11 News all involved including the suspect were outside the home when officers pulled up, but when the suspect -- who reportedly had an existing warrant for felony child abuse -- saw police, he ran back inside. For the next several hours, police tried to get him to come out. SWAT was called to the scene.

After obtaining search and arrest warrants, law enforcement went inside the house and found the suspect hiding inside a crawl space. Once he saw he was cornered, the suspect let police take him into custody. No one involved was injured in the incident.

Police identified the standoff suspect as 27-year-old Joshua Amaya.

