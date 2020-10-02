Deadly shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a deadly shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs Thursday night.

The call came in at about 7:17 p.m. along University Drive just to the northwest of S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The shooter or shooters were still at large as of 8:35 p.m. At least one other person at the scene had minor injuries.

If you live in the area and notice anything suspicious or have information that could help police you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

