Advertisement

Deadly shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs

Police were investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs on the east side of the city. 10/1/20.
Police were investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs on the east side of the city. 10/1/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a deadly shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs Thursday night.

The call came in at about 7:17 p.m. along University Drive just to the northwest of S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The shooter or shooters were still at large as of 8:35 p.m. At least one other person at the scene had minor injuries.

If you live in the area and notice anything suspicious or have information that could help police you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 200 in Colorado for the first time since August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado has been trending in the wrong directly lately when it comes to COVID-19 data.

Local

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Docs see 50% drop in mammograms amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
It’s officially Breast Cancer Awareness month, and doctors are sounding the alarm to remind you and the women in your life to get your mammograms done.

Local

Bears headed down from higher elevations as winter months approach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents of bear safety as they prepare for winter months.

Forecast

Smoke Returns Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.1.20

Latest News

Local

New trial date scheduled for Donthe Lucas, the Pueblo man suspected of killing Kelsie Schelling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Kelsie Schelling has been missing since February of 2013, and on Thursday her accused killer was given a new trial date.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Colorado health officials encourage alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
State health officials in Colorado provided some recommendations on Thursday to celebrate Halloween during a pandemic.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 7 hours ago