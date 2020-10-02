Pueblo police searching for alleged child sex offender

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need help finding an accused child sex offender.

Steven Sandoval, 22, has two no-bond warrants for his arrest on multiple sex crime charges, including sex offender/child-pattern of abuse, internet sex exploitation of a child overcome victim’s will and assault.

Sex Assault/Child-Pattern of Abuse, Internet Sex Exploitation of a Child, Overcome Victim’s Will, and Assault. He has a third no bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Assault and Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon. — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) October 2, 2020

Anyone with information on Sandoval’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nicole Olonia at 719-553-2551.

