Pueblo police searching for alleged child sex offender
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need help finding an accused child sex offender.
Steven Sandoval, 22, has two no-bond warrants for his arrest on multiple sex crime charges, including sex offender/child-pattern of abuse, internet sex exploitation of a child overcome victim’s will and assault.
Anyone with information on Sandoval’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nicole Olonia at 719-553-2551.
