Parkview Medical Center seeing increase in COVID-19 patients

(Pixaby/MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials in Pueblo are seeing the most about of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic in April. Parkview Medical Center says on Thursday they had 13 COVID-19 patients come into the hospital. During peak pandemic they were treating about 16 patients and during the summer months they treated about 4-5 patients for the virus.

Health officials are also preparing to handle both COVID-19 and flu patients as the winter months approach. Dr. Sandeep Vijan, the chief medical officer at Parkview Medical Center, tells 11 news a “twindemic” could put a strain on hospitals as they try to help patients fight the viruses and getting a flu shot could make all the difference. ""It is important not just for children. I think everybody who has an elderly family member should get the flu shot this year because you don’t want to transmit any respiratory infection to our vulnerable adults" says Vijan.

Health professionals say the best time to get the flu vaccine is in the next few weeks or by the end of November at the latest. Click here to find a place to get vaccinated.

Health officials continue to warn Puebloans to stay vigilant over the next few months, continue social distancing and wearing masks to slow to spread of the virus.

