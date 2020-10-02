MISSING: Woman who has ties to Colorado Springs, family last heard from her in August

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder are asking for help in locating a woman who hasn’t been in touch with her family since late August.

Megan Graham, 26, is pictured at the top of this article. Police believe she got into a “physical altercation” with two men near the end of July. Police say she is known to camp and travel in both Boulder and Colorado Springs. Authorities add she suffers from mental health and addiction issues, she may be in need of medical attention.

If you have information on her location you’re asked to call 303-441-4328.

Boulder police searching for a missing female https://t.co/DBij1IepOF — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 30, 2020

