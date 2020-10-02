Advertisement

Employees find woman trapped inside N.C. Goodwill trailer

By WLOS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A woman in North Carolina was trapped in a Goodwill trailer for at least two days before workers freed her.

Last weekend, someone cut the fence and broke into the back lot of the facility in West Asheville. They eventually cut the locks off of three donations trailers.

Employees relocked the trailers, unaware there was anybody inside until a neighbor alerted them about noises coming from the property, including a woman yelling for help.

Workers unlocked the trailer on Wednesday and found a woman, believed to be homeless, inside. She said she was trapped inside for two days.

“She got out of the trailer, actually had some donations in hand,” Goodwill’s VP of Operations Bill Haymore said. “Our staff asked if she could wait, the police department was on the way. At that point, she dropped the bags that she had and ran.”

Police later searched for the woman but didn’t find her.

“Evidently, this person was rummaging through our trailers or either sleeping there,” Haymore said.

He reported the incident is part of long-running problems.

“We have a lot of problems at this facility with the homeless population breaking into the rear,” Haymore said.

Haymore said the problem has prompted the facility to hire off-duty police officers to patrol the area.

