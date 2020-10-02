Current COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 200 in Colorado for the first time since August

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado has been trending in the wrong directly lately when it comes to COVID-19 data.

On Thursday, the Colorado State Joint Information Center announced coronavirus hospitalizations rose above 200 for the first time since August. The information on hospitalizations is provided by the Colorado Hospital Association on a daily basis.

“We’re all sick of the pandemic, but this increase in hospitalizations is a clear signal that it’s not sick of us,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “It’s extremely important that we continue to follow recommendations to stay healthy and keep our health care system from becoming overwhelmed.”

The recent bump could be tied to a number of factors as the exact cause for the increase is a guessing game. El Paso County saw a “modest uptick” in coronavirus cases after Labor Day. Halloween is on the horizon, a holiday that could prove problematic in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Health officials are also concerned over the possibility of a “twindemic,” with flu season.

“Getting a flu shot is especially critical this year to prevent the combined impact of flu and COVID-19 on Colorado’s hospitals.” the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote in a release. “Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu shot every year. More than 3,500 Coloradans were hospitalized with the flu last season. Flu will place additional strain on our health care system as the response to COVID-19 continues in the fall of 2020 and into 2021. The flu vaccine is a safe and effective way to lower your risk of getting sick with the flu. To find out where to get a flu vaccination, visit vaccinefinder.org.”

According to the data from CDPHE on Thursday, 7,579 have been hospitalized in Colorado due to COVID-19 since they started tracking the statistic.

