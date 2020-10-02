Advertisement

Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season

Broncos avoid 0-4 start in back-to-back seasons
Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb celebrates a 37-28 victory Thursday over the New York Jets
Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb celebrates a 37-28 victory Thursday over the New York Jets
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Melvin Gordon sealed the Denver Broncos' first win of the season with a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left and the defense made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to beat the lowly and still winless New York Jets 37-28. Both teams came in looking to avoid starting 0-4 in consecutive seasons, but the Broncos came out on top in a sloppy, penalty-filled but strangely entertaining game between two of the NFL’s worst teams. On third down and the Jets leading by one, Quinnen Williams sacked Brett Rypien but grabbed the quarterback’s helmet and prolonged the drive. Brandon McManus' 53-yard field goal gave Denver the lead at 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

