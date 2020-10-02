Advertisement

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Earlier in the day, the White House also announced Vice President Mike Pence and his wife were negative for the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week leading up to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Politics

You can watch El Paso County test their vote counting machines today

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT
|
By Melissa Henry
You can observe thousands of ballots being tabulated as a test to ensure an accurate count on Election Day.

State

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM MDT
|
By Gray DC
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said he continues to talk with officials about their needs in Colorado for the SuperTanker during the wildfire season.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM MDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:15 AM MDT
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off for the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night.

Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

Politics

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT
|
By CBS News
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

Politics

Trump declines to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:01 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said Wednesday at a news conference, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Politics

Sen. Graham says GOP now has votes to confirm justice

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland during an election year.