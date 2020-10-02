Advertisement

Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocking him to the ground around 7:24 a.m. Thursday.

The attack happened just a few blocks from the Central Park West apartment building where Moranis' character lived in the movie.

Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity.

Moranis' representative Troy Bailey said in a written statement Friday: “Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Police released surveillance video of the assault in seeking the public’s help to find the attacker, but did not say Moranis was the victim because of privacy concerns. Police describe the incident as a “random unprovoked assault.”

Moranis was attacked while walking south on Central Park West. The assailant fled northbound. Moranis suffered back, hip, neck and head pain, though the full extent of his injuries was not clear, the official said.

Moranis shot to fame in the 1980s as a star of the sketch comedy series “Second City Television,” before landing roles in blockbuster movies like “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He put acting aside in the last 1990s to focus on raising his children, but has made occasional appearances since.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Starter credit cards are still a thing but harder to get

Updated: moments ago
|
By Melissa Lambarena, NerdWallet
Credit card eligibility requirements are stiffer now, especially amid the COVID-19-related downturn, as banks tighten lending standards to mitigate risk.

National

Trump's COVID diagnosis upends presidential campaign

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 as their diagnosis instantly upends the presidential campaign.

National Politics

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump said he had the disease,

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

National Politics

Wall Street trims losses after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

National

Signs of Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
And the giant hornets are now entering a time of year when they attack and destroy honeybee hives, Spichiger said.

Forecast

More smoke today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.2.20

National

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.