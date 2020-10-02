Advertisement

134 quarantined after 2 positive cases at Widefield High School

(WLUC/CDC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 130 people have been quarantined following two confirmed coronavirus cases at Widefield High School.

Widefield School District 3 confirmed the two cases Friday and said 124 students and 10 staff had been placed under quarantine in response.

“Both [cases] are in the same household so it is not considered an outbreak,” a district spokesperson told 11 News in an email.

This is a developing story, and we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More smoke today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.2.20

State

WATCH: Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Watch inside the link: Gov. Jared Polis is giving one of his biweekly news conferences addressing that ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: Oct. 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
What's the "Good News" on Oct. 2?

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer Friday, some smoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

News

University Dr. shooting in east Colorado Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9 percent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The roughly 10 million jobs that remain lost exceed the number that the nation shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession. Still, unemployment is down in September from April's peak of nearly 15 percent.

Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week leading up to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him.

Sports

Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season

Local

MISSING: Woman who has ties to Colorado Springs, family last heard from her in August

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Boulder are asking for help in locating a woman who hasn’t been in touch with her family since late August.