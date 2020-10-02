134 quarantined after 2 positive cases at Widefield High School

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 130 people have been quarantined following two confirmed coronavirus cases at Widefield High School.

Widefield School District 3 confirmed the two cases Friday and said 124 students and 10 staff had been placed under quarantine in response.

“Both [cases] are in the same household so it is not considered an outbreak,” a district spokesperson told 11 News in an email.

This is a developing story, and we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.