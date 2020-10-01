WATCH: 217th Space Company Commander discusses Army Space Support Team 30’s deployment to the Middle East

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A six-member team with the Colorado Army National Guard is deploying to the Middle East from Colorado to support U.S. Central Command operations. The deployment comes after specialized training during a pandemic.

11 News Digital Anchor Jon Wiener spoke to Major Matthew Haselhorst, the 217th Space Company Commander about the deployment of ARSST-30. You can watch the interview below:

Army Space Support Team 30, comprised of Colorado National Guard Soldiers from the 117th Space Battalion, were honored at a deployment ceremony back on Sept. 24. The 117th is the only unit of its kind in the Army National Guard.

“These Colorado Army National Guard space professionals are providing a space capability critical to the warfight,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said. “I am proud that they have maintained their strategic readiness and have volunteered to deploy during a global pandemic.”

Army space support teams are small, highly trained and specialized teams that enable operations by maximizing military use of space-based assets to include satellite imagery, missile warning systems, satellite communications, space-based weather, and global positioning system capabilities for combatant commanders.

