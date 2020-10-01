Switchbacks FC earn point in final match at Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC bid farewell to Weidner Field Wednesday, playing the El Paso Locomotive to a scoreless, 0-0 draw to a small yet energetic crowd.

The match was the final game for the Switchbacks at Weidner Field before the club moves to their new downtown stadium in spring of 2021. The stadium near Sierra Madre St. and Moreno Ave. is currently under construction as the team wraps up the 2020 season.

The Switchbacks (2-7-6) earn a point in their third consecutive game but fail to get a win at Weidner Field in the 2020 season (0-3-5). They wrap up their season Saturday Oct. 3 at FC Tulsa.

