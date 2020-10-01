Advertisement

Switchbacks FC earn point in final match at Weidner Field

Colorado Springs play El Paso to scoreless draw in home finale
Switchbacks FC fans cheer on the team Wednesday night in the final game at Weidner Field
Switchbacks FC fans cheer on the team Wednesday night in the final game at Weidner Field(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC bid farewell to Weidner Field Wednesday, playing the El Paso Locomotive to a scoreless, 0-0 draw to a small yet energetic crowd.

The match was the final game for the Switchbacks at Weidner Field before the club moves to their new downtown stadium in spring of 2021. The stadium near Sierra Madre St. and Moreno Ave. is currently under construction as the team wraps up the 2020 season.

The Switchbacks (2-7-6) earn a point in their third consecutive game but fail to get a win at Weidner Field in the 2020 season (0-3-5). They wrap up their season Saturday Oct. 3 at FC Tulsa.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:14 PM MDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL

Broncos name Brett Rypien the starting Quarterback for TNF

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Brett Rypien will start Thursday night vs the Jets making him the Broncso 9th starting quarterback since 2016.

Sports

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:20 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL

Broncos lose another key player to Injury, Jurrell Casey done for year

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:51 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Injuries continue to stack up for the Denver Broncos who lose another star of the defense this week in Jurrell Casey.

Latest News

NFL

Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Denver Broncos drop to 0-3 after another loss at home.

NFL

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 3

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:42 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
KKTV Friday Fantasy Focus- Week 3

Sports

HS Football teams enjoy First full Practice of 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Teams begin work towards fall season with games starting October 8th.

Sports

Air Force Football season extends with Mountain West Decision

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:05 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The Falcons will play 8 conference games in addition to scheduled games against Army and Navy.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Murray, Nuggets hang on to win, cut Lakers’ lead to 2-1

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:01 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.