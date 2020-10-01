Advertisement

Parscale steps back from Trump team after hospitalization

In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, then-campaign manager for President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Parscale was hospitalized Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign officials.
In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, then-campaign manager for President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Parscale was hospitalized Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign officials.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:30 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is stepping away from the reelection campaign days after he was hospitalized after Florida law enforcement officials said threatened to harm himself.

Brad Parscale, one of Trump’s closest political aides, served as the campaign manager for the reelection effort until July, when he was demoted by Trump. He remained a senior adviser. Parscale’s break with the Trump campaign was first reported by Politico and was confirmed Wednesday by a campaign official.

On Sunday, police officers talked Parscale out of his Fort Lauderdale home after his wife called police to say that he had multiple firearms and was threatening to hurt himself. He was hospitalized Sunday under the state’s Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

Parscale’s firm developed websites for Trump’s personal businesses before working on his 2016 presidential campaign, where he was credited with overseeing the campaign’s largely unnoticed — but influential — social media efforts that helped promote Trump to the Oval Office.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

National

How doctors are addressing the drop in childhood vaccinations

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
As the country waits for a coronavirus vaccine, doctors are warning that children are falling behind on their routine vaccinations.

National

Stray bullet kills mother of 3 in her home in NY

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Bertha Arriaga woke up to a commotion outside her third-floor apartment in Queens. Police say when she looked outside, she was shot in the neck by a single deadly bullet that pierced through her home's window.

Local

Gov. Polis signs order to grant pardons for marijuana convictions

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was signed on Oct. 1.

National

Mom in NY killed in her home by stray bullet

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Local

CSPD says Colorado Springs man arrested on pimping charges

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened on Wednesday.

National Politics

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Former President Jimmy Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office.

Forecast

Smokey skies & cooler temps Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.30.20

National

Russia’s Navalny accuses Putin of being behind poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack in comments released Thursday.