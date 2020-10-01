I-25 crash cleared, CSP says driver being investigated for DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says that the driver of the car that flipped over Thursday morning on I-15- causing major traffic back-ups- is now being investigated for DUI.

CSP tells 11 News the driver is a 56-year-old male out of Colorado, who is now being treated at Penrose Hospital. State Patrol adds the driver has been charged with careless driving, no proof of insurance, and damaging highway structure.

All lanes of I-25 were eventually reopened at I-25 NB Briargate near Exit 151. The right and exit lane were blocked in this area as crews cleared the scene.

The driver was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle and was the only car involved in the crash.

The crash was reported cleared as of 11:53 a.m. by Colorado Department of Transportation.

I-25 NB: Crash between Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard and Exit 151 - Briargate Parkway. Right and exit lane blocked at mile maker 151, in Colorado Springs. Use caution. Watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/Z8crh3VNEU — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 1, 2020

