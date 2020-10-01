Advertisement

New trial date scheduled for Donthe Lucas, the Pueblo man suspected of killing Kelsie Schelling

Donthe Lucas
Donthe Lucas(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Kelsie Schelling has been missing since February of 2013, and on Thursday her accused killer was given a new trial date.

The murder trial for Donthe Lucas is now set to start on Jan. 25 after it was recently scheduled for September and then pushed back.

Donthe Lucas is charged with the disappearance of his then-girlfriend Kelsie Schelling. Schelling was pregnant at the time. Schelling went missing in February of 2013 when she was heading to Pueblo from Denver to see Lucas about her pregnancy. Schelling’s body still has not been found.

Originally, the trial was scheduled for April of 2019, but new evidence was found in the case last summer. Lucas was arrested in December 2017 while in jail on an unrelated robbery charge. Lucas pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in August 2018.

