Bears headed down from higher elevations as winter months approach

Beulah, Colo. (KKTV) - The community in Beulah, just 40 minutes West of Pueblo, is seeing an increase in bear activity due drought conditions. Right now bears are searching for food so they can gain enough weight to go into hibernation during the winter months.

At the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center mountain campus, maintenance director Tony Pemberton, tells 11 news he has seen about five bears in just one day. He says the most important thing for residents in the Beulah area to remember, is make sure your trash is not out for the bears to get too. “Securing our trash, trash has to be secured at all times. It is really bad for the bears and it draws them in. It’s also harmful to their well-being” says Pemberton. For more ways to be “bear-aware” click here.

Late summer and early fall are the best time for bears to be searching for food. Mike Trujillo, the wildlife manager says at Colorado Parks and Wildlife says “you’ll see them not only at night usually they’re nocturnal but you’ll see moving during the day light hours. But it’s not so much that the population is exponentially increased it’s just that they’re already on the search for food especially in the dry years.”

So far this year Parks and Wildlife says they have gotten about a dozen calls for bears in the Beulah area.

