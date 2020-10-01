MISSING: 17-year-old girl who may be in Colorado and could be in danger
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who could be in danger.
A photo of 17-year-old Riah Baily-Simmons is at the top of this article. She may be with her non-custodial mother, 39-year-old Stephanie Baily. Authorities say there have been reports of mental health concerns over Stephanie.
Riah was last in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Investigators believe she could be in Colorado as she has ties in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld Counties.
They may be travelling in a 2002 Subaru Outback, green in color with Colorado license plate BDA-Q69.
Call 911 if seen or Nebraska State Patrol with information at 308-535-8270.
