Gov. Polis signs order to grant pardons for marijuana convictions

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis has signed a historic Executive Order granting pardons to those who have been convicted of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana.

This was signed Oct. 1.

Gov. Jared Polis says “We are finally cleaning up some of the inequities of the past by pardoning 2,732 convictions for Coloradans who simply had an ounce of marijuana or less. It’s ridiculous how being written up for smoking a joint in the 1970′s has followed some Coloradans throughout their lives and gotten in the way of their success.”

The state adds that individuals convicted of municipal marijuana crimes or individuals arrested or issued a summons without a conviction are not included in the pardons.

