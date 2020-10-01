FBI asks for help in identifying a person who may have information on a child sex assault victim

(KKTV) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who may have information on the identity of a child sex assault victim.

Photos of the person authorities need help identifying are at the top of this article. Click here for more information on the case. The person is known as “John Doe 42” by the FBI.

“Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 42, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019,” the FBI wrote in a release. “The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October of 2015. John Doe 42 is described as a White male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to call 1-800-225-5324. The person is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.

