CSPD says Colorado Springs man arrested on pimping charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says a 28-year-old man has been arrested on pimping charges.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance call on Grand Overlook St., in southeast Colorado Springs. Reportedly the fight was about a custody battle of a child.

CSPD determined there were no domestic violence criminal charges but documented concerns of a possible pimping situation between the adult couple.

The Metro Vice Unit was called and detectives arrested 28-year-old Devonte Lonberger.

There is no further information at this point.

