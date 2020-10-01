Colorado health officials encourage alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating during the pandemic

DENVER (KKTV) - State health officials in Colorado provided some recommendations on Thursday to celebrate Halloween during a pandemic.

On the topic of masks, officials wanted to make it clear that costume masks are not a substitute for cloth face-coverings unless they are made from two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the nose and mouth, with no gaps around the face.

When it comes to the heart of Halloween for kids, trick-or-treating, health officials are encouraging alternatives to the traditional door-to-door method:

For example:

Line up individually wrapped treats at the end of the driveway or yard’s edge. Watch the fun, and enjoy the costumes from a distance.



Use a plastic slide, cardboard tubes, or plastic pipes to deliver candy from a distance.



Take kids on an outdoor, distanced scavenger hunt to look for candy or Halloween-themed items.



Whatever form your trick-or-treating takes, it’s safest to:

Stay in your own neighborhood.



Have adults accompany trick-or-treaters to help them follow precautions.



Stay with household members. Avoid mingling with groups from other households; stay at least 6 feet away from non-household members.



If going door-to-door, limit the time you spend at doorways.



Whether trick-or-treating or handing out candy, keep your COVID-19-protective masks on -- save the candy eating for when you return home!



Follow regular Halloween safety tips such as decorating costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and carrying glow sticks or flashlights to help increase visibility among drivers.

