Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve their miscarriage

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Teigen and Legend have revealed the “deep pain” they are feeling, over the loss of their unborn baby following pregnancy complications. Teigen announced their loss on her social media accounts early Thursday, Sept. 30, saying they were "driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Teigen and Legend have revealed the “deep pain” they are feeling, over the loss of their unborn baby following pregnancy complications. Teigen announced their loss on her social media accounts early Thursday, Sept. 30, saying they were "driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen said she and John Legend are in “deep pain” following her miscarriage, which she announced in a heart wrenching social media post.

Teigen wrote that they were “driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote in a post late Wednesday, alongside a picture of herself in tears on a hospital bed. Another image showed her and Legend grieving together over a bundle cradled in her arms.

Revealing they had chosen the name Jack, the model and the musician wrote of their love for their lost son, who would have been their third child.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Legend retweeted her post, adding “We love you, Jack.”

Teigen announced she was pregnant with her third child in August. She had been been hospitalized with excessive bleeding earlier in the week.

Thanking those who have been sending “positive energy, thoughts and prayers,” Teigen concluded, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.

National

AP: Trooper’s mic records talk of beating, choking Black man

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It is the most direct evidence to emerge yet in the death last year of Ronald Greene, which troopers initially blamed on injuries from a car crash at the end of a chase.

Coronavirus

Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

Local

Colorado health officials encourage alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating during the pandemic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
State health officials in Colorado provided some recommendations on Thursday to celebrate Halloween during a pandemic.

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

Latest News

National

Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Barely 100 pounds and just 28 inches tall, it’s roughly half as big as the two Russian-built toilets at the space station.

National

How do astronauts use the potty in space?

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
If you've ever wondered how astronauts use the bathroom in space –– today’s your day.

National

New month of pandemic problems

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Progress and setback as the U.S. enters a new month of dealing with COVID-19.

National Politics

Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s largest doctors' group on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on family planning by prohibiting taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.

National

Sen. David Perdue discusses the first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago