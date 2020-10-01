Advertisement

CDOT: over 15,000 CO crashes in 2019 involved distracted drivers

“Despite the risks, 92% of surveyed drivers still admit to driving distracted”
(KSFY)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Department of Transportation says 15,143 Colorado driving crashes in 2019 involved distracted drivers, becoming one of the leading causes of accidents on Colorado roads.

CDOT says these crashes in 2019, in total, amount to 28 fatalities and over 4,000 injuries. CDOT adds that despite the risks, 92% of surveyed drivers still admit to distracted driving.

With winter months around the corner, the state says it is extra important to remind drivers of the dangers of distractions.

A spokesperson for the state says the most common distractions include eating, drinking, or using a cell phone.

For more information about distracted driving in Colorado, please click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

