CDOT: over 15,000 CO crashes in 2019 involved distracted drivers

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Department of Transportation says 15,143 Colorado driving crashes in 2019 involved distracted drivers, becoming one of the leading causes of accidents on Colorado roads.

CDOT says these crashes in 2019, in total, amount to 28 fatalities and over 4,000 injuries. CDOT adds that despite the risks, 92% of surveyed drivers still admit to distracted driving.

With winter months around the corner, the state says it is extra important to remind drivers of the dangers of distractions.

A spokesperson for the state says the most common distractions include eating, drinking, or using a cell phone.

