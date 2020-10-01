Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Docs see 50% drop in mammograms amid COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s officially Breast Cancer Awareness month, and doctors are sounding the alarm to remind you and the women in your life to get your mammograms done.

They are particularly worried this year because they have seen a significant drop in people getting what is typically an annual exam for women older than 40. Doctors here in Colorado Springs have seen a 50-60 percent drop in women coming in for mammograms because of the pandemic.

That means that there are some women out there who aren’t only missing their appointments, but they are missing the vital opportunity to catch breast cancer early. The earlier it is caught, the easier it is to treat.

“The earlier we can catch a cancer, the easier that cancer is to treat and the better the prognosis is,” Dr. Steven Jensen, a radiologist at Penrose said. “The longer that cancer sits and grows undetected, the more difficult the treatment is and the worse the prognosis is.”

Healthcare workers hope Breast Cancer Awareness Month will encourage people to get screened for the disease.

“About one out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, so its very common. I think everybody out there knows somebody who’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. It might be a close relative, might be a friend, but it’s very common.”

Dr. Jensen adds he wants people to know they have the proper PPE and they take the time to disinfect the office, so coming in is completely safe.

