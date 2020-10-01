Air Force football schedule released for condensed 2020 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West released its schedule for the shortened 2020 football season Thursday, with the Air Force Falcons opening their conference slate on the road Oct. 24 against San Jose State.

The Mountain West reversed course on its decision to postpone the football season until spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead opting for a condensed, nine week schedule from Oct. 24 - Dec. 12. The Mountain West Championship game will take place on Dec. 19.

Teams will play anywhere from six to eight conference games in the two-month span. Air Force, who previously scheduled games with Army and Navy for the Commander in Chief’s Trophy, will be the lone team to play six conference games. There will be no divisions in the Mountain West in 2020, and the top two teams in the conference based on winning percentage will be selected for the Mountain West Championship. The top seed will host the championship game.

Air Force’s 2020 football schedule:

Oct. 3 vs Navy

Oct. 24 @ San Jose St.

Oct. 31 vs Boise St.

Nov. 7 @ Army

Nov. 14 @ Wyoming

Nov. 21 vs New Mexico

Nov. 28 vs Colorado St.

Dec. 5 @ Utah St.

