Wildfire smoke and ash seen around southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Although there are no active wildfires burning in southern Colorado right now- a lot of us are waking up to smoky and even ashy skies this morning.

Meteorologist Sydney Jackson says this smoke is from fires burning to our north and will likely be visible all day Wednesday. If you are sensitive to smoke- it is advised to limit time outside.

We are waking up to the smell of smoke and a hazy sky in southern Colorado. There are no active fires in southern Colorado. If you are sensitive to the smoke you will want to limit time outside! #COwx pic.twitter.com/6oN7n086gJ — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.