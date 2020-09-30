Wildfire smoke and ash seen around southern Colorado
There are no active wildfires burning in southern Colorado right now.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Although there are no active wildfires burning in southern Colorado right now- a lot of us are waking up to smoky and even ashy skies this morning.
Meteorologist Sydney Jackson says this smoke is from fires burning to our north and will likely be visible all day Wednesday. If you are sensitive to smoke- it is advised to limit time outside.
