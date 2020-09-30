Advertisement

Thousands of Colorado Students not enrolled in school

Colorado governor is urging parents to enroll their kids in any school program as early enrollment numbers show a decrease.
Back to school
Back to school(Station)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:05 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor is asking parents across the state to enroll their kids in school. During a news conference Tuesday the governor announced thousands of kids are not enrolled in a school program including homeschool, online school, and in-person learning. This trend is especially notable in younger kids, according to the governor.

Governor Jared Polis says the stress of the pandemic has caused some parents to completely pull their kids from school. The governor wants parents to know it would be beneficial to enroll their students in school even if parents aren’t ready to send them back, instead, he says to send them back remotely.

Enrolling students in school is not only important for them but the districts as well. Each student enrolled brings a certain amount of money to the district. Enrollment numbers also decide home much funding the school gets from the state. Lower enrollment numbers could mean certain programs could be cut.

The governor says parents need to enroll their students in some sort of school program by the end of this month.

Enrollment numbers for the fall semester should be out on October 1st. We will know then how much of an impact it will have on local Colorado Springs schools.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

