EPSO looking for suspect in early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

Crestridge shooting
Crestridge shooting(Photo from Joseph A. Schmidt)
By Kasia Kerridge and Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday. EPSO says they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Crestridge Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

EPSO tells 11 News there is no suspect in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Sgt. Deborah Mynatt with EPSO says they are still searching for a suspect, and at this time will not be releasing any suspect information for a number of reasons.

The victim reportedly has non-life threatening injuries but was transported to a local hospital.

Sgt. Mynatt explained how the victim was found when deputies arrived. “I can tell you that there was severe blood loss and so with them being on scene and being able to apply the trained medical equipment that they had with them on their duty belt really did assist the victim.”

At this time this is still an active scene.

