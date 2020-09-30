Advertisement

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

This is a developing story.
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday after a new positive coronavirus test among the Titans. The NFL announced the switch Wednesday.

The previous day, the NFL said three Titans players and five team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.

The NFL says a new date and time will be announced as soon as possible and that the postponement will allow additional time for further testing.

