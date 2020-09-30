Advertisement

Manager: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis dead at 78

Mac Davis Davis was a successful songwriter for stars like Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. Songs he wrote and recorded include "Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me" and "Texas In My Rearview Mirror."(Source: CNN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:11 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - World-renowned Lubbock native, singer-songwriter Mac Davis has passed away, a day after reports of critical illness following heart surgery in Nashville, according to Davis' manager.

A statement from the Davis family was posted to social media accounts on Monday, claiming to represent Davis and his manager, saying Davis was critically ill, and “your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time.”

On Tuesday, Davis' manager announced that he passed away at age 78, “surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody.”

Morris Mac Davis was born in Lubbock on January 21, 1942. He graduated from Lubbock High School at 16 years old. After graduating, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where his mother lived, to get out of Lubbock.

Davis first found success as a songwriter, writing songs for stars like Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers, Freddie Hart, Ray Price, Dolly Parton, Rascal Flatts, and more.

Songs he wrote and recorded include “Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me" and his hit song, "Texas In My Rearview Mirror,” ends with the line: “When I die, you can bury me in Lubbock, Texas, in my jeans.”

Davis has been successful on television, film and on the stage. He had a successful series on NBC called “The Mac Davis Show.”

After many TV specials, Davis was named the Academy of Country Music’s "Entertainer of The Year.” He was The People’s Choice Award’s first-ever “Favorite Male Singer.”

On the silver screen, Davis stared in “North Dallas Forty,” “The Sting II,” “Cheaper to Keeper” and “Possums.”

Davis received a star on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame.

Davis was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Song-Writers Hall of Fame.

In August 2004, the City of Lubbock honored the singer by naming a street after him and proclaimed July 31st as Mac Davis Day in Lubbock.

Along with acting, Davis was the voice behind many voiceovers and he also hosted a live radio show in Los Angeles, playing classic county and interviewing singer-songwriters from all over the country.

His most recent acting credit was a 2019 appearance on Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings.”

Dolly Parton shared Monday’s tweet announcing Davis' condition with the hashtag: “#PrayForMacDavis.”

Country musicians, including Travis Tritt, began reacting to the news of Davis' death on social media Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2020 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

