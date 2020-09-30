Advertisement

Man arrested in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

This is developing.
(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their squad car. District Attorney Jackie Lacy on Wednesday says attempted murder charges have been filed against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray.

He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking. The deputies suffered critical wounds in the Sept. 12 shooting which was recorded by surveillance video. They have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

