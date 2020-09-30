Local allergy and asthma doc breaks down smoke dangers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been a tough being outside for a lot of people, especially those who have respiratory issues.

Smoke from wildfires to our north is hanging over the front range in Southern Colorado. Some people reported seeing ash on their car and windows Wednesday morning.

While it can be annoying for you and me, it can be harmful to those with breathing problems. A Colorado Springs doctor who specializes in asthma and allergies told 11 NEWS he thinks this summer has been worse overall in terms of air quality.

Not only is it the smoke, but the ozone, and pollen are all to blame. To add to the issue, the symptoms can be similar to that of COVID, which can cause even more confusion.

He adds over-the-counter medicines won’t help combat the smoke, so its best to avoid going outside for long periods of time, and wear a mask if you do have a breathing condition.

“You need to think twice before going out, when the air quality is like this. Be sure that you’re doing short trips, the air-conditioner, and the car is on recirculate that you’re not bringing air straight in from outside of the car,” Dr. Daniel Soteres of Asthma and Allergy Associates said. “Be really focused with your errands that you need to do and have your rescue inhaler available.”

If you have specific questions about your health, call your doctor. But doctors say its always best to be safe rather than sorry.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of protection. So, you know, making the wise decision to delay your errands for a day or two, or asking somebody else to help you take care of these tasks, you know, that can keep you out of an emergency room, keep you out of a hospital," Dr. Soteres added.

There are no active fires here in southern Colorado right now, but there are burn restrictions here to keep it that way.

The smoke is expected to thin out a bit, starting Thursday.

Smoke visible on radar this afternoon. This is from the Mullen Fire burning in southern Wyomming. It is 96k acres and 0% contained.



This is the main contribution to the smoke in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/d0zKuWtovD — Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) September 30, 2020

