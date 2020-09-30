Advertisement

Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.

A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.

