Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham // R-Louisiana

Rep. Denver Riggleman // R-Virginia

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Politics

You can watch El Paso County test their vote counting machines today

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT
|
By Melissa Henry
You can observe thousands of ballots being tabulated as a test to ensure an accurate count on Election Day.

State

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM MDT
|
By Gray DC
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said he continues to talk with officials about their needs in Colorado for the SuperTanker during the wildfire season.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM MDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:15 AM MDT
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off for the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night.

Latest News

Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

Politics

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT
|
By CBS News
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

Politics

Trump declines to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:01 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said Wednesday at a news conference, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Politics

Sen. Graham says GOP now has votes to confirm justice

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland during an election year.

Politics

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner announces he will vote to confirm a judge for Supreme Court vacancy, if there is a ‘qualified nominee’

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Republican Sen. Cory Gardner released a statement on Monday concerning the Supreme Court vacancy...

Politics

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:57 PM MDT
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.