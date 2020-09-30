Crash on I-25 just south of Colorado Springs impacting northbound traffic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a CDOT vehicle closed northbound I-25 just south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Just after 4 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the highway near Mesa Ridge Parkway, but soon after announced only one lane would be closed. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved two vehicles and one belonged to CDOT. It isn’t clear the CDOT vehicle was pulled to the side of the road or was part of moving traffic when the crash happened.

As of 4:15 p.m. it didn’t appear there were any serious injuries.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may not be updated depending on the details of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a crash impacting traffic.

I-25 NB: Full closure between Exit 128 - US 85 and Exit 132 - CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway. Crash. Both lanes blocked. Use alternate route. https://t.co/an2V41kq2H — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.