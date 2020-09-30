Covid-19 cases & hospitalizations climb in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, according to data from the state health department. On Tuesday, Colorado reached 70,025 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

“Ask me in a week. I hope, I hope that we are able to say we are now on a downward trend from the third peak. We are still worried that this could be an increase," said Governor Jared Polis during a press conference.

Governor Jared Polis says hospitalizations continue to go up over the last week, while the growth in the case count has leveled off.

Data from Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment shows the number of new cases recorded each day has gone up more than 10% in the last week. In the last two weeks, the percentage increased more than 80%.

Nearly 30 states are reporting an increase in new cases compared to two weeks ago, including Colorado. At the start of September, Colorado averaged around 295 new cases each day. In the last week, that number has grown to around 585.

“60% of our positives right now are 39 and under. That would make sense with getting back to school and the activities that come in fall,” said Dr. Robin Johnson with the El Paso County Health Department.

Colorado’s health experts say a spike in cases is being driven by campus outbreaks, like at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found weekly COVID-19 cases among persons aged 18-22 years increased 55% nationally from August 2-September 5th. The CDC notes children and younger adults are reportedly at lower risk for severe disease and death, but should take precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

There are rooms and resources available at Colorado’s hospitals now. Just over 30% of the state’s ventilators are in use according to the state health department.

Health experts continue to stress caution, over fear.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.