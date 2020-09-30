Advertisement

Chihuahuas up for adoption after rescued from Colorado Springs apartment

Chihuahuas ready for adoption
Chihuahuas ready for adoption(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The first group of chihuahuas rescued last week from a Colorado Springs apartment are now up for adoption!

Animal Law Enforcement saved 26 chihuahuas from one apartment after they were discovered during an eviction last week. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the dogs were found living in crates in a garage.

Despite the sheer number of dogs and the questionable living conditions, most of the dogs appeared medically healthy. HSPPR spayed and neutered the first round of pups that are now ready for adoption.

“Our behavior staff has been working with all of these guys, but they are still a little shy, and they will need some time to get used to their new lives with you and your family,” said HSPPR Wednesday morning.

If you can’t adopt today, 18 more chihuahuas are getting their spay and neuter surgeries soon, and HSPPR expects them to be ready for adoption soon.

Ay, Chihuahua! Get ready, Chihuahua lovers... Because here they come! The first group of Chihuahuas rescued by our ALE...

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is a developing story.

Forecast

Smoke in the sky Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.30.20

Local

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is a developing story.

Local

Wildfire smoke and ash seen around southern Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
There are no active wildfires burning in southern Colorado right now.

Latest News

Local

Restaurants prepare for cold weather impacting outdoor seating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Restaurants prepare for cold weather impacting outdoor seating

Local

EPSO looking for suspect in early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge and Olivia DaRocha
We have a reporter on scene.

Forecast

Warm Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

News

Honoring Don Ward

Updated: 4 hours ago
11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson is the voice behind this incredible story- but the theme comes from all of us.

Local

Mother requests new attorney after pleading guilty to beating infant daughter, sentencing postponed

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
An accused mother has requested a new attorney before she was set to be sentenced for the attempted murder of her infant daughter.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.