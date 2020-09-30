Chihuahuas up for adoption after rescued from Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The first group of chihuahuas rescued last week from a Colorado Springs apartment are now up for adoption!

Animal Law Enforcement saved 26 chihuahuas from one apartment after they were discovered during an eviction last week. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the dogs were found living in crates in a garage.

Despite the sheer number of dogs and the questionable living conditions, most of the dogs appeared medically healthy. HSPPR spayed and neutered the first round of pups that are now ready for adoption.

“Our behavior staff has been working with all of these guys, but they are still a little shy, and they will need some time to get used to their new lives with you and your family,” said HSPPR Wednesday morning.

If you can’t adopt today, 18 more chihuahuas are getting their spay and neuter surgeries soon, and HSPPR expects them to be ready for adoption soon.

Ay, Chihuahua! Get ready, Chihuahua lovers... Because here they come! The first group of Chihuahuas rescued by our ALE... Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.