Advertisement

Child abuse under investigation for the death of a toddler in Pueblo West, 2 arrested in the case including a foster parent

PICTURE: PUEBLO COUNTY SHERIFF
PICTURE: PUEBLO COUNTY SHERIFF(PICTURE: PUEBLO COUNTY SHERIFF)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested in connection with a child abuse death investigation of a 15-month-old toddler named Aiden. The child was in foster care at a Pueblo West home.

The sheriff’s office says Ramando Jones and Dacey Spinuzzi were arrested and both were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. According to deputies, the two were in a relationship. According to prosecutors who spoke at a court appearance for Spinuzzi on Wednesday, the child had damage to his spine and brain bleeding. Prosecutors added the child had bruising throughout his body and they believe the suspects were trying to keep the injuries hidden before a child services visit. Spinuzzi’s bond was set at $500,000 and if she makes bond she can’t have contact with anyone younger than 18 once released.

The sheriff’s office says Jones was arrested Monday night on a warrant for first-degree murder of a child in a position of trust, but was already in custody at the Pueblo County Jail at the time on an unrelated charge. In a statement released by the sheriff’s office, they add Spinuzzi was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a warrant for child abuse resulting in death.

These two arrests stem from what happened back on Sept. 16, when deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of S. Coral Drive on a report of an unresponsive child. The child was taken to a hospital but died two days later.

At the time of Aiden’s death, he was a foster child in the custody of Spinuzzi. Deputies add there were three other foster children who were living there, along with one biological child she had with Jones. The child had been with Spinuzzi since July 23.

The sheriff’s department adds an autopsy showed Aiden died from injuries from the child abuse.

Both suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Any case like this is a reminder of the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. If you suspect child abuse you can call 844-CO-4-KIDS to report it.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

FBI asks for help in identifying a person who may have information on a child sex assault victim

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who may have information on the identity of a child sex assault victim.

VOD Recordings

What's Trending: Fall foliage, baby rhino and cursing parrots get in trouble

Updated: 1 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)

Local

WATCH: 217th Space Company Commander discusses Army Space Support Team 30’s deployment to the Middle East

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jon Wiener
A six-member team with the Colorado Army National Guard is deploying to the Middle East from Colorado to support U.S. Central Command operations. The deployment comes after specialized training during a pandemic.

News

WATCH: 217th Space Company Commander discusses Army Space Support Team 30’s deployment to the Middle

Updated: 3 hours ago
ARSST-30, a six-member team with the Colorado Army National Guard, is deploying to the Middle East.

Forecast

Smokey skies & cooler temps Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.30.20

Latest News

Local

MISSING: 17-year-old girl who may be in Colorado and could be in danger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who could be in danger.

Local

WANTED: Man sought by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, suspected of early-morning shooting south of Colorado Springs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge and Olivia DaRocha
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an early-morning shooting that happened just south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. EPSO says they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Local

Crash on I-25 just south of Colorado Springs impacting northbound traffic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A serious crash closed northbound I-25 just south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Local

Local allergy and asthma doc breaks down smoke dangers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Smoke from wildfires to our north is hanging over the front range in Southern Colorado. Some people reported seeing ash on their car and windows Wednesday morning.

Local

Man arrested in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is a developing story.