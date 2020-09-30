Child abuse under investigation for the death of a toddler in Pueblo West, 2 arrested in the case including a foster parent

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested in connection with a child abuse death investigation of a 15-month-old toddler named Aiden. The child was in foster care at a Pueblo West home.

The sheriff’s office says Ramando Jones and Dacey Spinuzzi were arrested and both were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. According to deputies, the two were in a relationship. According to prosecutors who spoke at a court appearance for Spinuzzi on Wednesday, the child had damage to his spine and brain bleeding. Prosecutors added the child had bruising throughout his body and they believe the suspects were trying to keep the injuries hidden before a child services visit. Spinuzzi’s bond was set at $500,000 and if she makes bond she can’t have contact with anyone younger than 18 once released.

The sheriff’s office says Jones was arrested Monday night on a warrant for first-degree murder of a child in a position of trust, but was already in custody at the Pueblo County Jail at the time on an unrelated charge. In a statement released by the sheriff’s office, they add Spinuzzi was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a warrant for child abuse resulting in death.

These two arrests stem from what happened back on Sept. 16, when deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of S. Coral Drive on a report of an unresponsive child. The child was taken to a hospital but died two days later.

At the time of Aiden’s death, he was a foster child in the custody of Spinuzzi. Deputies add there were three other foster children who were living there, along with one biological child she had with Jones. The child had been with Spinuzzi since July 23.

The sheriff’s department adds an autopsy showed Aiden died from injuries from the child abuse.

Both suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Any case like this is a reminder of the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. If you suspect child abuse you can call 844-CO-4-KIDS to report it.

