You can watch El Paso County test their vote counting machines today

By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can observe thousands of ballots being tabulated as a test to ensure an accurate count on Election Day.

El Paso County’s Clerk and Recorder’s Office is running a logic and accuracy test -- open to the public -- on the tabulation machines that will be trusted to count nearly half a million ballots on Nov. 3.

“We’ve put our election on steroids, so to speak, to be ready for our citizens this November,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “These machines have been tested up to 2 million cycles and have not had a single error.”

Democrat and Republican citizens run the testing process. Everyone in the room, including those coming to watch, must wear masks and social distance. The testing is expected to last through Thursday, but officials have planned through Friday if it takes that long.

“Every possible permutation of votes that a citizen can vote to make sure that we exercise, to the fullest capability, those machines can record those votes,” Broerman said.

After all real ballots are counted following election day, the machines will be tested again to ensure nothing went wrong during the tabulation process.

El Paso County officials project 80 percent voter turnout. That is relatively high nationally, and up 10 percent compared to the county’s turnout in the 2016 presidential election.

