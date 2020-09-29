WANTED: Man considered ‘extremely’ dangerous by Canon City Police

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in one Colorado city are seeking help from the public with tracking down a man they consider “extremely” dangerous.

Francis Monahan is pictured at the top of this article. Monahan is suspected of second-degree assault on a peace officer and reckless driving.

“The subject is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous. If located, please dial 911 with your location and a detailed physical description of the subject, and do not attempt to approach him,” Canon City Police wrote on Facebook.

The incident involving Monahan happened on Monday in the 100 block of S. 9th Street in Canon City at about 2 p.m. No other details on the incident were immediately released to the public.

