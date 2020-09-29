Advertisement

Suspect claims prophet caricatures prompted Paris stabbings

This photo shows police officers and forensic officers in the area of a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Paris.
This photo shows police officers and forensic officers in the area of a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Paris.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said Tuesday.

Two people were seriously wounded in last week’s attack, which took place outside the newspaper’s former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.

Authorities are investigating Friday’s stabbings as an Islamic extremist attack. A judicial investigation has been opened for “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise” and “terrorist conspiracy.”

Counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the Pakistan-born suspect identified himself as Zaher Hassan Mahmood, 25, after a photo of his passport was found in his mobile phone. He initially told police he was going by the name of Hassan Ali, aged 18.

Ricard said the assailant did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.

The suspect said he had seen videos from Pakistan on Charlie Hebdo’s decision to reprint the caricatures as more than a dozen people charged in the newspaper attack and another outside a kosher grocery store in Paris went on trial this month, according to the prosecutor.

Describing himself as “angry,” the assailant said he allegedly decided to carry out the attack without knowing the newspaper had moved, Ricard said.

“Initially, he wanted to enter the building, if needed....When he came in front of it and saw the victims, he thought they worked for the satirical publication and decided to attack them,” Ricard said.

In a 3-minute video broadcast on social media on Friday morning, the suspect, speaking in Urdu, “announces his act,” Ricard said, quoting him as saying he’s going to “rebel” against the new publication of the caricatures.

The prosecutor said that some of his relatives described him in recent weeks as “looking abundantly at Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s videos, the head of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistani party known as TLP, who in September following publications of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, organized demonstrations.”

Several associates and relatives of the knifeman have all been released without charges.

Ricard said the suspect arrived in France two years ago, presenting himself as an unaccompanied minor. He was not on police radar for Islamic radicalization and not known to French intelligence services.

Charlie Hebdo lost 12 employees in an al-Qaida attack in 2015 by French-born extremists who had criticized the prophet cartoons. The newspaper, which routinely mocks religious figures of all kinds, decided to republish the caricatures the day before the trial into the 2015 attacks opened this month. The publication drew threats from militant groups, as well as criticism from Muslims in multiple countries.

The two people wounded in Friday’s attack were a woman and a man working at the Premieres Lignes documentary production company who had stepped outside for a smoke break.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mother requests new attorney after pleading guilty to beating infant daughter, sentencing postponed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
An accused mother has requested a new attorney before she was set to be sentenced for the attempted murder of her infant daughter.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

National Politics

Hall, Franklin head to runoff for rest of John Lewis' term

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters will be called back to the polls for the Dec. 1 runoff, deciding whether Kwanza Hall or Robert Franklin will get only a month in Congress representing the Atlanta-centered district.

Local

Covid-19 cases & hospitalizations climb in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, according to data from the state health department. On Tuesday, Colorado reached 70,025 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

National Politics

Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Latest News

National

‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Australian-born singer enjoyed a prolific career, with hits that included “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby” and “You and Me Against the World.”

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.